Dior takes celeb crowd caving with LA cruise collection show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dior took its star-studded crowd on an ultra-chic cave expedition Thursday night with an eclectic cruise collection inspired by the Lascaux caves in southwestern France.

Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Brie Larson, Kelly Rowland and Nick Jonas were among the A-list audience packed into glammed-up, safari-style tents atop a hilly nature reserve northwest of Los Angeles.

“We would like to share with this collection another side of this beautiful city,” explained creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in an interview before the dusty, outdoor runway show featuring live rhythmic music. “There is not only red carpet!”

Moore, dressed in a velvet blazer and high-collar lace top, called the setting “magnificent.”

“It’s incredible, getting a whole experience, not just a fashion show,” she said.

Chiuri said Christian Dior visited California in 1947 and proclaimed it “a paradise.” She aimed to pay homage to the iconic designer’s love of the city while embracing Los Angeles’ natural beauty and laid-back style.

“I really believe that now it’s possible to mix a different element, to find the balance that speaks to the heritage, but in some way moves the brand to the future for women,” the Italian designer explained.

Animal drawings inspired by the wall paintings in Lascaux made their way onto cozy swearers, flowing skirts and loose trousers.

Long fringe dangled from necklines, adorned dresses, skirt hems and ponchos.

“They were very kind of Western frontier women,” said Anjelica Huston of the models. “Had a little bit Peruvian, a little bit Lascaux. Very, very pretty. Very beautiful.”

Colorful patterned dresses in shades of rust, terra cotta, mustard and brown were topped with tailored blazers, biker jackets and belted overcoats.

Each outfit was completed with a Western-style hat adorned with turquoise beads or animal sketches.

Leather sandals, pointy flats and lace-up boots walked the dirt-path runway – practical footwear for Dior’s stylish adventurer.

Theron, who has modeled for the French luxury band, called the show “magical” and “inspirational.”

“It’s always a pleasure and a luxury to wear Dior,” said Rihanna, who was wearing ripped jeans and an off-the-shoulder fur wrap. “For one, it’s expensive. For two, it’s really well-made and it’s always something that helps you express your femininity at the highest level.”

—–

Online:

http://www.dior.com

—–

Follow Nicole Evatt on Twitter at https://twitter.com/NicoleEvatt

Comments

comments