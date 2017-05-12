REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett cancels concert over illness

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Legendary singer Tony Bennett has canceled a concert in Pennsylvania due to what his publicist calls a mild flu virus.

Bennett was scheduled to perform at Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night. The venue announced Friday the show was postponed.

The announcement says the 90-year-old Bennett has been advised not to travel or perform for “the next few days.” It says the Grammy winner sends his regrets and all tickets will be honored for a new date.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner says there isn’t a rescheduled date yet but Bennett “looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon.”

Bennett’s 65-year career includes the albums “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and recent collaborations with Lady Gaga.

He won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album last year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company