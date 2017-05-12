Rapper ordered to pay more than $1.1M to slain teen's family

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A judge in Louisiana has ordered Corey Miller, the rapper known as “C-Murder” who is serving a life sentence for killing a teenager at a nightclub, to pay the victim’s family more than $1.1 million.

The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2pFqNDv ) Jefferson Parish Judge Glenn Ansardi of the 24th Judicial District Court found Miller liable in a 2013 civil proceeding for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. On Wednesday, he ordered Miller to pay $500,000 to each of Thomas’ parents and $150,000 to account for the victim’s suffering.

The parents’ attorney, Trey Mustian, says the order is more of a vindication of their son than any potential monetary award.

Miller was convicted for killing Thomas during a brawl outside the Platinum Club in Harvey on Jan. 12, 2002.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company