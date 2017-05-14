REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

David Lynch to receive medal from MacDowell artist colony

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — David Lynch is this year’s winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal in the Arts, a prize bestowed by the venerable MacDowell Colony for artists.

MacDowell officials announced Sunday that the maker of such acclaimed films as “Mulholland Drive” and “Blue Velvet” and the TV series “Twin Peaks” will receive the medal Aug. 13 at a public ceremony at the colony, based in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

The honor will be presented by MacDowell chair Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist.

The MacDowell medal, established in 1960, is given to an artist “who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture.”

Previous winners include Robert Frost, Toni Morrison and Stephen Sondheim.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company