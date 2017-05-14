New Miss USA to be crowned in Las Vegas

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Contestants are preparing to take the stage in the Miss USA pageant.

A new Miss USA will be crowned Sunday, when the contest that features women from each state and the nation’s capital returns to Las Vegas.

Fifty-one women will participate in the decades-old competition airing live at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox from Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The two-hour event will feature hosts Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J.

Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge will perform. The broadcast will also include a performance from a Cirque du Soleil show based on Michael Jackson songs.

Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.

The winner of Sunday’s pageant will compete in the Miss Universe contest.

