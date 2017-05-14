The Latest: Miss USA's 5 finalists named in Las Vegas



AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the 2017 edition of the Miss USA pageant taking place in Las Vegas (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

And then there were five.

The finalists for the Miss USA contest in Las Vegas include women representing Minnesota, Illinois, South Carolina, the District of Columbia and New Jersey.

They include college students, a chemist, a dancer and a nurse.

The women will continue on in Sunday’s beauty pageant, with the winner set to compete in the Miss Universe contest. Next, they will face questions.

The finalists modeled their evening gowns as CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge performed his new single “The Long Way.”

This year, the women were allowed to choose their swimsuits from a selection of 20. The finalists walked on the stage sporting one- and two-piece swimsuits in an array of colors.

—

5:40 p.m.

The top 10 finalists have been named at the Miss USA contest in Las Vegas.

Contestants from Minnesota, New Jersey, Missouri, Tennessee, California, District of Columbia, South Carolina, New York, Illinois and Alaska will continue on in the beauty pageant.

The event is airing live on the Fox network from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the Las Vegas Strip.

Miss District of Columbia K

