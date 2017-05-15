Metropolitan Museum of Art works to rebound from money woes

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is rebounding from more than a year of internal turmoil and financial problems.

As part of its recovery efforts, the museum is considering a mandatory admissions fee for visitors outside New York state.

The fee, possibly $25 for adults, would be the museum’s first in its 147-year history.

Currently, America’s largest and most prominent museum has a voluntary admissions contribution.

Met President Daniel Weiss says the institution needs to “retrench” its finances.

The museum faces a $15 million operating deficit, and the admissions fee is just one step it would take to get back on track financially.

About 100 staffers have been eliminated and the number of special exhibits is being slashed from 55 to about 40 a year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company