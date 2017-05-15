REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sorry, paparazzi, celebs now get private treatment at LAX

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sorry, paparazzi. Celebrities who are sick of being stalked by photographers at Los Angeles International Airport can now find some privacy – not to mention luxury – at a new terminal.

The $22 million facility called the Private Suite opened Monday and offers an exclusive entrance, one-on-one security screening and plush lounges.

And when it’s time to catch the flight, privileged travelers get a private car ride across the tarmac to the aircraft, head-of-state style.

The terminal is available to anyone who can afford fees up to $3,500 for a domestic flight or $4,000 for an international flight. Annual memberships are also available.

The terminal was built by a security consulting firm that says it will generate $35 million in revenue for the airport over the next nine years.

