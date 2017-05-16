REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'Hi love!' says card Taylor Swift sent to college grad

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

MIAMI (AP) — Who in the world would be so fearless as to invite Taylor Swift to her college graduation party?

Ashley Silvers of Miami, that’s who. The 22-year-old with a new degree in public relations and advertising mailed an invite to the megastar that thanked Swift for being a positive influence.

Then she went home from the University of Central Florida to prepare for her New York City-themed party, celebrating her acceptance into Fordham University’s business school. A large bouquet of flowers arrived, with a handwritten note and picture drawn by none other than Swift.

Swift sent her regrets in loopy cursive, saying she’s very proud of her fan’s excitement and ambition. Silvers, who has been to eight Swift concerts, told The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qsQYhN ) the gift is “unbelievable.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company