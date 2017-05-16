Surprise! Simone Biles voted off 'Dancing with the Stars'

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Team USA will not repeat as “Dancing with the Stars” champions after Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was eliminated from the reality competition despite perfect scores for her two dances during Monday night’s performance.

Judges were visibly shocked following host Tom Bergeron’s announcement that Biles and dance partner Sasha Farber finished last in fan voting.

Biles was gracious afterward, saying she learned a lot about herself and planned to return for next week’s finale.

She was hoping to follow in the footsteps of Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez, who won the Mirrorball Trophy last season.

Biles’ elimination leaves former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, NFL free agent Rashad Jennings and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei in the running for the crown at the finale.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company