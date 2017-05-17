Miss America Organization tabs new president, CFO

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Miss America Organization on Wednesday promoted two executives to top roles in the group that stages the iconic pageant each year in Atlantic City.

Josh Randle was named president and Eli Popicg (POP’-itch) was named chief financial officer of the Miss America Organization.

Randle joined Miss America in 2015 as chief operating officer and served as a volunteer trustee of The Miss America Foundation since 2013. At 29, he is the youngest president in the group’s history.

Before that, he was the inaugural national executive director of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation in the United States, one of the British Royal Family’s principal charities.

Popicg was Miss America’s finance director since 2015. Before that, he was deputy controller and deputy to the CFO at BGR Group in Washington.

