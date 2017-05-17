REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trumpet star Blanchard: Confederate statue removal historic

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Celebrated New Orleans jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard says he had just arrived home from an out-of-town trip when he saw the news: A monument to a Confederate general was being removed from its spot near his old high school.

NOLA.comThe Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2rqKQWv ) quotes Blanchard as saying the statue of P.G.T Beauregard had always been a sore spot with him. When he learned the removal effort had begun late Tuesday, he headed to the scene with his wife and two daughters.

Die-hard monument supporters say the removal was an affront to history. But Blanchard, an African-American, said he never took pride in the monument. He said the removal itself was a historic moment.

It was the third of four monuments to Confederate-era figures slated for removal in New Orleans.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company