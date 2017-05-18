REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Chinese Theatre marks 90 years as Hollywood glamour hotspot

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the most stalwart and glamorous stars of Hollywood’s golden age is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Grauman’s Chinese Theatre is turning 90.

The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace now known as the TCL Chinese Theatre opened its doors on May 18, 1927 – two years before the first Academy Awards were presented.

The historic theater still regularly hosts Hollywood premieres and shows first-run features. But ticket prices have gone up. It cost 75 cents to see a movie in 1927. Today, an IMAX 3-D showing will set you back $22.75.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company