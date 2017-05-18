Chinese Theatre marks 90 years as Hollywood glamour hotspot



LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the most stalwart and glamorous stars of Hollywood’s golden age is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Grauman’s Chinese Theatre is turning 90.

The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace now known as the TCL Chinese Theatre opened its doors on May 18, 1927 – two years before the first Academy Awards were presented.

The historic theater still regularly hosts Hollywood premieres and shows first-run features. But ticket prices have gone up. It cost 75 cents to see a movie in 1927. Today, an IMAX 3-D showing will set you back $22.75.

