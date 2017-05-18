From 'Leviathan' director another damning portrait of Russia

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

CANNES, France (AP) — After his Oscar-nominated film “Leviathan” was deemed “anti-Russian” by Russia’s Minister of Culture, director Andrey Zvyagintsev has returned to the Cannes Film Festival with an equally bleak a critique of Russian society.

Zvyagintsev was to premiere his fourth film, “Loveless,” on Thursday in Cannes, where “Leviathan” won best screenplay three years ago. That film, which also won a Golden Globe, was made with Russian state funding and prompted Russia’s culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky, to refuse any further state financing for Zvyagintsev’s films.

“Loveless” was instead made with international support. The film is ostensibly about a couple bitterly divorcing, whose young son goes missing. But “Loveless” is filled with state news reports and other sometimes subtle, sometimes blatant references that suggest Russia’s politics has bankrupted its society.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company