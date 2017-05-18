NEW YORK (AP) — Some reaction to the death of rocker Chris Cornell at age 52:

—

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man.” – Elton John, via Twitter

—

“RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed” – Jimmy Page, via Twitter

—

“I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX” – Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, via Twitter

—

“Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist… another blow.RIP” – rocker Billy Idol, via Twitter

—

“A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul (hashtag)ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun.” – former Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza creator Perry Farrell, via Twitter

—

“Chris Cornell’s lyrics + voice have loomed large for me since ’94. “Fell on Black Days” now playing in tribute. Damn. May he rest in peace.” – director Ava DuVernay, via Twitter

—

“Chris Cornell was a genius. Too much talent in one man. I have countless memories listening to his music growing up. Devastating. RIP” – actor Chris Evans, via Twitter

—

“RIP Chris Cornell. My favorite rock voice of all time & a really cool guy. Thanks for all of the incredible music.” – actor Joe Manganiello, via Twitter

—

“RIP Chris Cornell. Man was a beast. An architect.” – hip hop’s Talib Kweli Greene, via Twitter

—

“STUNNED to hear the death of Chris Cornell. Music’s loss. Greater still, his family has lost a father&husband. RIP.” – Paul Stanley of Kiss, via Twitter

—

“Chris’ dynamic stage presence and impressive vocal range made him a true rock-and-roll icon.” – The Recording Academy, in a statement.

Comments

comments