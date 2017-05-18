Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes



NEW YORK (AP) — “He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better.” – Sean Hannity.

“RIP Roger Ailes a good friend, great American and communications genius @StoneColdTruth,” – author and political adviser Roger Stone.

“Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss.” – Fox commentator, former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

“Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger – you changed television as we know it,” – Bret Baier.

“RIP #RogerAiles one of the most impt broadcasters in history-The genius who created #FoxNews -a good friend, who loved his family & country,” – Geraldo Rivera.

“Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American.” – Lou Dobbs.

“Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP.” – Laura Ingraham.

“Roger Ailes has died. Let all his victims now be ungagged for the true, full reckoning of his life. And give them back their jobs.” – Lisa Bloom, attorney for Wendy Walsh, who made sexual harassment allegations against Ailes.

“RIP #RogerAiles sending my love and prayers to Beth & Zachary. Roger was a friend and a mentor to so many of us @FoxNews he will be missed.” – Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Rest in peace Roger Ailes, you made a difference in this nation, a very great difference.” – Country rock star Charlie Daniels.

