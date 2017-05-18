REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell mourned in city

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/John Carucci

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle awoke Thursday to the news of the death of Chris Cornell, among its most famous musicians and one whose forceful, somber songs helped cement the city’s place in rock history.

KEXP, Seattle’s popular independent radio station, paid tribute to Cornell throughout the day. The station played non-stop songs from Soundgarden and Cornell’s other bands and solo work, as well as artists who covered Cornell’s material and those who were influenced by him.

Grief-stricken fans left flowers at memorials throughout the city.

Cornell was born and raised in the city and was part of a close knit group of artists who formed the foundation of what would become the grunge scene that exploded in the early 1990s.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company