'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell mourned in city

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle awoke Thursday to the news of the death of Chris Cornell, among its most famous musicians and one whose forceful, somber songs helped cement the city’s place in rock history.

KEXP, Seattle’s popular independent radio station, paid tribute to Cornell throughout the day. The station played non-stop songs from Soundgarden and Cornell’s other bands and solo work, as well as artists who covered Cornell’s material and those who were influenced by him.

Grief-stricken fans left flowers at memorials throughout the city.

Cornell was born and raised in the city and was part of a close knit group of artists who formed the foundation of what would become the grunge scene that exploded in the early 1990s.

