Trump visit draws country singer Toby Keith to Saudi Arabia

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as “Whiskey Girl” and “Beer For My Horses,” is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump’s first overseas visit.

Saudi entertainment website Lammt, which is advertising the event, says Saturday’s free concert is open to men only. It will also feature an Arabian lute player.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an ultraconservative interpretation of Islamic law. Alcohol is banned and unrelated men and women are segregated in public.

The kingdom has recently loosened the reins on entertainment, including allowing musical concerts that had been banned for the past two decades.

Saudi Arabia hopes to dazzle Trump with a line-up of summits and events this weekend.

