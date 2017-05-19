REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Amandla Stenberg says she enjoyed first directing effort

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017



LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress and singer Amandla Stenberg directed a music video for a song in her new film “Everything, Everything,” and says she wants to spend more time behind the camera.

Stenberg recorded a version of Mac DeMarco’s “Let My Baby Stay” for the film’s soundtrack, and starred in, directed and edited the music video . She said in an interview Thursday that she wants to do more editing and directing, in addition to her already busy schedule of writing, acting and activism.

The 18-year-old actress plays a teenage girl who lives a sequestered life because of severe allergies in the young-adult romance film.

Stenberg said she wanted to make “Everything, Everything” because it’s a whimsical love story with a black girl at its center, yet it has nothing to do with race.

