Big Sean, Major Lazer headline New York's Hot 100 fest

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Sean, Major Lazer and Zedd are set to headline Billboard’s Hot 100 Music Festival on New York’s Jones Beach this summer.

The two-day concert gets underway Aug. 19 and will feature more than 30 stars. Other acts include former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, DJ Khalen, Gucci Mane and Capital Cities. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale Monday.

This is the third year for the festival.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company