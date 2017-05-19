Cannes apologizes for projection snafu with Netflix's 'Okja'

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

CANNES, France (AP) — As if Netflix’s entry into the Cannes Film Festival hadn’t already prompted enough drama, the first screening of the Netflix release “Okja” was marred by a technical glitch that led the festival to apologize.

The premiere of Bong Joon-ho’s fantasy was a heated affair to begin with. It’s the first of two Netflix films in Cannes’ Palme d’Or competition to premiere.

After protests from French theaters, Cannes says beginning next year only films with theatrical distribution will compete. Netflix’s logo was booed by some at Friday’s screening.

But the projection was also initially askew, and the packed theater hissed and clapped until the screening was stopped. After a 10-minute wait, “Okja” was restarted.

The festival quickly issued an apology, promising the error was technical and not anti-Netflix sabotage.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company