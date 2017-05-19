REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fox fires panelist Beckel for racially insensitive remark

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has fired prime-time commentator Bob Beckel for making an insensitive remark to a black employee.

Beckel, who has been a liberal panelist on the show “The Five,” was on his second tour of duty at Fox after being bounced in 2015 for substance abuse.

Fox gave no details on the incident. But lawyer Doug Wigdor said Beckel allegedly left his office when a man came to work on his computer, saying he was doing so because the man was black. Wigdor said that when his client complained to human resources at Fox, Beckel attempted to intimidate him into withdrawing the complaint. Fox denied that anyone tried to intimidate the employee and said Beckel had apologized.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company