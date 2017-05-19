REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Questlove to perform at prom despite earlier cancellation

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Questlove is assuring students at a Pennsylvania high school that he will still perform at their prom despite unexpectedly canceling days earlier.

The Roots’ drummer and DJ posted on Twitter on Friday that he has “adjusted some things” to perform Saturday at senior prom at Pennsbury High School East in Fairless Hills.

After finding out about his cancellation Thursday, students replied with angry tweets at the drummer for the band on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

DJ Pauly D of “Jersey Shore” fame tweeted “Should I Save The Day??!!” in response to the outrage.

Labeled “Best Prom” by multiple magazines, the Pennsbury School District has welcomed artists such as John Mayer and rapper Asher Roth in the past.

