REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'Real Housewives' stars celebrate restaurant's grand opening

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) — “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars have received the red carpet treatment at the grand opening of a co-star’s Italian restaurant.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rAnXQM ) reports owner Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice (joo-DEE’-chay), celebrated the opening of Gorga’s Homemade Pasta and Pizza on Thursday.

Gorga says the restaurant is a tribute to his mother, who died in March.

Other cast members who attended the opening include Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. Flicker and Catania recently opened a gym near the restaurant.

Gorga owns a construction and real estate development business. His wife, Melissa Gorga, runs a Montclair clothing boutique.

Bravo hasn’t announced when the show’s eighth season will return.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company