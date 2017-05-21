Partial list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
– Top Billboard 200 album: Drake
– Top female artist: Beyonce.
– Top male artist: Drake.
– Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.
– Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer.”
– Top R&B artist: Beyonce.
– Top rap artist: Drake.
– Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.
– Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.
– Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.
– Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.
– Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin
– Top touring artist: Beyonce.
– Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.
– Icon award: Cher.
—-
Online:
https://www.billboardmusicawards.com/