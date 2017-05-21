REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Partial list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

– Top Billboard 200 album: Drake

– Top female artist: Beyonce.

– Top male artist: Drake.

– Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

– Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer.”

– Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

– Top rap artist: Drake.

– Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

– Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

– Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

– Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

– Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

– Top touring artist: Beyonce.

– Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.

– Icon award: Cher.

https://www.billboardmusicawards.com/

