REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Soundgarden frontman Cornell's funeral will be Friday in LA

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.

Pasich said Cornell will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.

Cornell’s body was transported to Los Angeles on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.

The Wayne County medical examiner’s office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell’s wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The lead singer in Audioslave and Soundgarden, Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement.

Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to Cornell during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company