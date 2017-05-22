Bill Condon will direct 2019 'Bride of Frankenstein' remake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After helping Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” spin box office gold, director Bill Condon has been tapped to breathe new life into “Bride of Frankenstein.”

Universal Pictures said Monday that Condon’s remake will hit theaters in February 2019, making it the second film in its newly coined “Dark Universe ” series.

Universal is one of the few studios without any superhero intellectual property and have long planned to draw on its own library of classic monster characters for a run of films.

First up in the Dark Universe series is this summer’s “The Mummy” reboot, starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Russell Crowe, which debuts in theaters on June 9.

Future films include The Invisible Man, with Johnny Depp, and Frankenstein’s Monster, with Javier Bardem.

