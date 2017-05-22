REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fashion industry to honor Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The fashion industry is honoring feminist icon Gloria Steinem and Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at its annual awards ceremony.

The two women will join actress-singer Janelle Monae in receiving a special tribute from the board of directors of the Council of Fashion Designers of America on June 5, organizers announced Monday.

Seth Myers will host the ceremony, which honors fashion’s top designers of the year, at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Presenters will include Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Paris Jackson and Armie Hammer.

Also being honored are designer Rick Owens, who will receive a lifetime achievement award, and Franca Sozzani, the former editor of Vogue Italia who died late last year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company