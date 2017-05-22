Fashion industry to honor Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards

NEW YORK (AP) — The fashion industry is honoring feminist icon Gloria Steinem and Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at its annual awards ceremony.

The two women will join actress-singer Janelle Monae in receiving a special tribute from the board of directors of the Council of Fashion Designers of America on June 5, organizers announced Monday.

Seth Myers will host the ceremony, which honors fashion’s top designers of the year, at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Presenters will include Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Paris Jackson and Armie Hammer.

Also being honored are designer Rick Owens, who will receive a lifetime achievement award, and Franca Sozzani, the former editor of Vogue Italia who died late last year.

