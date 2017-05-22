REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' follow-up set for 2019 release

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian turned filmmaker Jordan Peele is following up the remarkable success of “Get Out” with a provocative original thriller set for release in March 2019.

Universal Pictures announced the release date for Peele’s untitled film on Monday.

Peele’s buzzy directorial debut “Get Out” became a box office phenomenon this year grossing $229.6 million worldwide on a production budget of only $4.5 million.

Universal Pictures distributed “Get Out” and has since set a first look deal with Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company