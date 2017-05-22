Justices won't hear appeal over release of federal mug shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal from the Detroit Free Press that asked the government to release mug shots of federal criminal defendants in Michigan and three other states.

The justices on Monday left in place an appeals court ruling that said the photos don’t have to be released under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

The ruling last year from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals covers Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The U.S. Marshals Service already refuses to release booking photos in other states due to policy or rulings from other courts.

The lawsuit was filed by the newspaper and joined by other media organizations, including The Associated Press.

