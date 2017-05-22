Katy Perry's 'backpack kid' steals show during 'SNL' gig

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — A teen Instagram dancing sensation has gone from online to on-air after Katy Perry invited him to show off his moves during her “Saturday Night Live” performance this weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Russell Horning took the “SNL” stage during Perry’s performance of her new single “Swish Swish.” He wore his trademark backpack and did his signature move of quickly swaying his hands around his waist.

The “backpack kid” became a hit on Twitter.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, teen tells USA Today the collaboration came about after Perry noticed him on Instagram.

But it looks like Horning wasn’t too impressed with Perry’s dancing. His caption on a video of her trying to imitate his moves backstage at “SNL” read: “When your mom tries to look cool.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company