REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Texas singer-songwriter Jimmy LaFave, 61, dies of cancer

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Singer-songwriter Jimmy LaFave, whose 2007 album “Cimarron Manifesto” drew critical raves and reached the top of the Americana music chart, has died just days after he appeared at a concert held in his honor.

A statement Monday from Music Road Records says LaFave died Sunday at his Austin home after a fight with cancer. He was 61.

More than 1,000 people attended a sold-out concert Thursday night at Austin’s Paramount Theatre to honor LaFave, who attended using a wheelchair.

The East Texas native embraced the spirit of folk music icon Woody Guthrie. In 1996, Nora Guthrie invited LaFave to appear at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute to her father and at her father’s 1997 induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

LaFave also was a two-time Austin Music Award winner for singer-songwriter.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company