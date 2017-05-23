Cannes fetes itself with massive 70th anniversary bash

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Festival is celebrating its 70th anniversary by bringing together an array of stars, filmmakers and former Palme d’Or winners.

On Tuesday, Cannes gathered more than 100 big names from across cinema to pose for a photo together. Eleven Palme d’Or winners were flanked by a riser full of actors and directors who are previous or current participants in the French festival.

Among those in attendance were Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tilda Swinton, Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Uma Thurman and Isabelle Huppert.

Former Palme d’Or winners included Ken Loach, Michael Haneke and Jane Campion.

Later Tuesday, Cannes will host a special event and a formal dinner in honor of the festival’s birthday.

