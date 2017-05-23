REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

FCC: No punishment for late-night host Colbert's Trump joke

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — There will be no fine for Stephen Colbert’s risque joke about President Donald Trump.

A Federal Communications Commission spokesman said Tuesday that the agency received “thousands” of complaints about the late-night host’s May 1 show, so it reviewed the material as “standard operating procedure.” It’s the FCC’s job to police obscene or indecent material on TV when it receives complaints.

The agency found that the joke, which involved Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and a crude word for penis, did not warrant punishment.

Colbert’s politically-tinged “Late Show,” rife with Trump jokes, has become the most popular of the late-night circuit.

