REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kubrick's little-known right-hand man takes a bow in Cannes

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

CANNES, France (AP) — No place on Earth is more devoted to the “auteur” filmmaker than the Cannes Film Festival. Directors are hailed with minutes-long standing ovations, while movie stars parade past a gauntlet of flashbulbs on the red carpet.

But as much as attention is lavished on the so-called “above-the-line” talent, below-the-line contributors on a film are usually either unseen or totally absent.

One film at Cannes pays tribute to one of the hardest-working, least well-known collaborators to perhaps cinema’s greatest visionary.

“Filmworker,” directed by Tony Zierra, is about Leon Vitali, the longtime right-hand man to Stanley Kubrick. Despite his uncommon proximity to Kubrick and his significant contributions to the director’s big-screen artistry, Vitali was – until “Filmworker” premiered – an almost entirely unsung figure in movie history.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company