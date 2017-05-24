'Clerks' actress Lisa Spoonauer dies in New Jersey at 44

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — An actress who starred in the 1994 award-winning movie “Clerks” has died. Lisa Spoonauer was 44.

The George Hassler Funeral Home says Spoonauer died Sunday at her home in Jackson, New Jersey. The cause of death wasn’t released.

Kevin Smith cast Spoonauer in the role of Caitlin Bree in his first movie, which was set in the New Jersey convenience and video stores where he worked in real life.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Smith wrote that she was one of “the chief architects” of the movie. Smith said, “Lisa was easily the most natural and authentic voice in the room.”

She soon left acting and became a restaurant manager and event planner.

She is survived by her husband, her daughter and a stepson.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company