Fox moves to dismiss lawsuit by ex-anchor Andrea Tantaros

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has asked a federal court to throw out a lawsuit by former anchor Andrea Tantaros, saying her claims that “sock puppet” Twitter accounts were set up to harass her were false.

Fox said in court papers filed Wednesday that a Twitter feed allegedly set up under a false identity is instead operated by a retired man from Gainesville, Florida. Tantaros charged that the account posted items meant to let her know her conversations were under surveillance, but Fox said the posts weren’t directed by the network and had innocent purposes.

Fox said the claims by Tantaros’ lawyer Judd Burstein are either a paranoid fantasy or deliberate hoax. Burstein did not immediately return a call for comment.

