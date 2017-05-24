'Hamilton' star to perform at Boston July 4th celebration

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Tony Award-winning actor and musician Leslie Odom Jr., who starred in the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton,” will be among the guest artists at Boston’s iconic July Fourth concert and fireworks celebration.

The Boston Pops announced Wednesday that Odom, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular this year under the direction of Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.

Organizers say a new work from composer Alan Menken, known for his scores in multiple Disney movies, and Tony Award-winning lyricist Jack Feldman will be premiered at the celebration.

The event typically draws about a half million people to the Charles River Esplanade. It will be broadcast on Bloomberg Television, which recently signed on as a media partner.

