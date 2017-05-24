Police: 3 people stabbed on NYC street, 16-year-old sought

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a 16-year-old boy in connection with a stabbing in the Theater District that wounded three people.

It’s not clear what prompted the stabbing Wednesday afternoon in midtown Manhattan, just around the corner from the new Broadway production of “Groundhog Day.”

Police have identified a suspect in the stabbing as a 16-year-old boy wearing a red hat. They are searching for him.

Authorities say the victims are hospitalized and expected to live.

Comments

comments