Blake Lively to lead film from 'Big Little Lies' author

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Lively is set to star in an adaptation of the best-seller “The Husband’s Secret,” from “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. CBS Films said Thursday that Lively will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick in the film and also executive produce.

The character is a model wife and mother who discovers an unopened letter from her husband that says to open only in the case of his death. The curiosity and eventual revelation sends her life into a spiral.

Moriarty’s books are becoming a fixture in Hollywood. Her book “Big Little Lies” was adapted into a popular HBO miniseries with Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman that ended its run recently. The prolific Australian author also has a number of books being optioned for big and small screen adaptations.

