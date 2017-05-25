Chris Cornell's wife writes note: 'I know that was not you'

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
AP Photo
AP Photo/Katy Winn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Cornell’s widow has penned a letter addressed to the late Soundgarden front man days after he took his own life.

Vicky Cornell writes in the note published online by Billboard that she’s sorry she didn’t “see what happened to you that night.” She added, “I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher.” While she says she’s “broken,” Cornell says she “will stand up” for her late husband and take care of their two children.

Cornell was pronounced dead on May 18 after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room. The Wayne County medical examiner’s office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell’s funeral is set for Friday in Los Angeles.

