Looted statues, pottery returned to Italy after probe in NYC

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven ancient statues and pottery vessels are headed back to their Italian homeland after authorities say they tracked down the stolen items in New York City.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office returned the artifacts to Italian officials on Thursday.

The bronze statues date as far back as the 8th century B.C., and the pottery cups and flasks date to 650 B.C. and earlier. The objects are valued at more than $90,000 collectively.

Prosecutors say the artifacts were looted in the 1990s and eventually appeared in two Manhattan galleries, which gave them up after authorities brought evidence of the objects’ origins.

No one has been charged in the case, and prosecutors declined to identify the galleries.

The objects will be displayed at Italy’s consulate in New York before going back overseas.

