Memoir from dancer David Hallberg coming in November

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — David Hallberg is working on a memoir about his rise from childhood bullying victim to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre and the Bolshoi Ballet.

Hallberg’s “A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back” will be published Nov. 7, Touchstone announced Thursday. Hallberg said in a statement that his book would be a “brutally honest” account of his life, including his years growing up in Phoenix, his many triumphs onstage and the ankle injury in 2014 that threatened to end his career.

Hallberg, 35, is currently performing with Ballet Theater at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company