Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will start a new weekly talk show on the religious Trinity Broadcasting Network this fall.

The show will follow a format similar to the weekend show that the former Arkansas governor hosted on Fox News Channel from 2008 to 2015. TBN said on Thursday that the show will be filmed before a live audience in Nashville, Tennessee.

TBN chairman Matt Crouch called Huckabee a “welcome voice of wisdom, integrity and faith” that the nation needs.

Huckabee left Fox two years ago to explore a run for the presidency. TBN is available in some 100 million households in the United States, and is seen in 175 nations.

