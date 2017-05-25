Pattinson, Sandler lead Oscar contenders out of Cannes

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :


CANNES, France (AP) — It’s a long way from May in France to February in Los Angeles, but the Cannes Film Festival has often been a breeding ground for Oscar campaigns.

Standing ovations at Cannes, which concludes Sunday with the Palme d’Or presentation, appear likely to lead to awards consideration for a number of big names, including Adam Sandler, Nicole Kidman and Robert Pattinson.

Kidman had two films in competition – Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled.” Sandler’s performance as a recently divorced father in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” was praised as a new high point for the actor. And Pattinson’s scruffy, scuzzy performance as a Queens bank robber in Benny and Josh Safdie’s “Good Time” was hailed as a career-best.

