Police: Truck crashed on purpose into famed Nevada brothel

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

A man was arrested before dawn Thursday after he backed a tractor-trailer through the front gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel and crashed it into the building’s front door, according to authorities and the owner of the famed Nevada establishment featured in the CatHouse reality television show.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. and the truck’s driver who was taken into custody faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and malicious destruction of property, said Lyon County Sheriff’s office spokesman Michael Carlson. Carlson did not identify the suspect.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof said none of the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers inside at the time were hurt. He estimated damage to the gate and the building at $400,000.

Nevada has brothels across the state, though they are not legal in the Las Vegas area.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch is in an unincorporated area near Carson City, Nevada’s state capital.

