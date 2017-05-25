REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman drops lawsuit over assault at 50 Cent's mansion

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman who said she was assaulted at rapper 50 Cent’s Connecticut mansion in 2009 has dropped a lawsuit against him and his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

Court records show Vasti Ortiz withdrew the lawsuit in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday. There was no settlement or payout.

Her lawyer did not return messages Thursday seeking comment.

Ortiz said she was beaten at the Farmington mansion by another woman, Michelle Krzykowski, while an employee of 50 Cent’s, Dwayne McKenzie, held her down.

The rapper was not home. His real name is Curtis Jackson III.

Police said the encounter stemmed from an argument after McKenzie asked a woman for oral sex.

Krzykowski and McKenzie were convicted of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and avoided jail time.

50 Cent’s lawyer declined to comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company