'Property Wars' star facing trial for wire fraud in Phoenix

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
PHOENIX (AP) — A former star on the “Property Wars” reality TV show has been accused of wire fraud and other charges involving furniture stores he owns and operates in the Phoenix metro area.

Federal authorities say Scott Menaged was arrested Wednesday in a case being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

They say Menaged has been indicted on 24 charges including aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to defraud.

Prosecutors say Menaged and three other defendants allegedly fabricated receipts of purchases at Furniture King stores and allegedly used the information of recently deceased people for bank credit applications.

Menaged has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has a detention hearing on June 2. His trial is scheduled July 5 in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

