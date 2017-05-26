The Latest: Tom Morello, Josh Brolin eulogize Chris Cornell



LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on memorial services Friday for late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Chris Cornell’s memorial service has ended and mourners are headed to the rocker’s burial site as Temple of the Dog’s “All Night Thing” plays.

The service Friday included eulogies by guitarist Tom Morello and actor Josh Brolin. Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington sang “Hallelujah” for mourners, which included numerous members of rock royalty and Cornell’s widow and two young children.

Cornell died last week in Detroit at age 52.

He is being laid to rest Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. A public memorial service is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Pacific.

12:45 p.m.

A private memorial service for Soundgarden singer-songwriter Chris Cornell has begun at a Hollywood cemetery.

The memorial is being attended by numerous members of rock royalty, including Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction, singer-songwriter Joe Walsh and James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica.

The ceremony opened with the playing of one of Cornell’s most recent songs, “The Promise.”

The 52-year-old rocker died last week in Detroit after performing a show with Soundgarden. Officials said a preliminary autopsy showed he hanged himself, but toxicology tests are pending.

Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin and Pharrell Williams were also attending Friday’s service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. A public memorial is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

12:10 p.m.

Pharrell Williams, Brad Pitt and numerous rockers including James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Dave Navarro are attending a private memorial for late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

Cornell is being laid to rest at a private memorial Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Other mourners spotted at the service included Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, actor Josh Brolin and guitarist Tom Morello, who performed with Cornell in the supergroup Audioslave.

Cornell’s widow and two youngest children were also seen arriving at the service, which will be followed by a public memorial at 3 p.m. Pacific time.

The 52-year-old rocker’s Soundgarden bandmates also arrived for the memorial, as did Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains.

Cornell died last week in Detroit after performing a concert.

Fans gathered outside the cemetery’s gates Friday with one of them playing Soundgarden music from a portable speaker.

11:35 a.m.

Fans are lining up outside the memorial where Chris Cornell will be laid to rest on Friday.

Los Angeles resident Melody Andrade brought her 4-year-old son Jude to Hollywood Forever Cemetery to pay her respects to the late Soundgarden singer-songwriter. The pair wore matching T-shirts that read, “Say Hello 2 Heaven.”

Andrade says Cornell’s death is on par to her with the loss of rockers Elvis Presley and John Lennon.

Cornell was unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room on May 18 after playing a concert with Soundgarden. The 52-year-old Seattle native was a leading voice in the grunge movement that became mainstream in the 1990s.

About a dozen fans gathered outside the cemetery’s gates as mourners began to arrive Friday morning for a private memorial service. One person played Soundgarden music from a portable speaker.

A public memorial and viewing of Cornell’s final resting place will be begin at 3 p.m. Pacific.

1 a.m.

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is being laid to rest Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Representatives for the late singer-songwriter say a private memorial service Friday will be followed by a public viewing of Cornell’s burial site.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead May 18 after he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room after a concert performance. Coroner’s officials released say preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but full toxicology results remain pending. The singer’s family has disputed the findings and claim Cornell may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

Cornell was a leading voice of the grunge movement in the 1990s. Besides Soundgarden, he scored hits with Temple of the Dog and Audioslave. He is survived by his wife and three children.

