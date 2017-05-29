Opera house undergoes $18M renovation in its 150th year

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — In its heyday, the stage at the Opera House in Newport, Rhode Island, hosted everything from performances of vaudeville and Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show to appearances by abolitionists including Frederick Douglass and Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Now the building, one of the nation’s oldest opera houses, is undergoing an $18 million renovation.

The Newport Opera House Theater and Performing Arts Center is due to open in December to mark its 150th anniversary.

The nonprofit group that owns it hopes to make it into a centerpiece of live performance and a gathering place for the seaside resort town already known for its jazz and folk festivals.

Alison Vareika, chair of the center’s board, says they hope the 700-seat venue will become a new destination and keep the music going year-round.

